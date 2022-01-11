Warm & dry conditions continue into Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure is building over California bringing drier and warmer conditions to the Southland. Relative humidity values dropped below 15% this afternoon and drier air will remain in place Wednesday.

Offshore winds will continue to the middle of the week but will remain light around the Coachella Valley. The strongest gusts will near 20 MPH but most of the desert will remain weaker.

A Wind Advisory for the Inland Empire has been extended through 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for gusts up to 45 MPH.

Clouds will begin to move back into the picture Wednesday afternoon. Coverage will continue to increase into Thursday.

Despite the clouds, temperatures each afternoon will remain in the mid-70s, above average for the week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!