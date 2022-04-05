Skip to Content
today at 8:40 AM
Heating up into the weekend

Highs yesterday hit 91 in Palm Springs and today the trend will take us warmer still.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand and bring warming through Saturday that will likely bring the first triple digit day of the year.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect tomorrow at 11 a.m. and will last through Friday at 6 p.m. for the Mountains, Inland Empire and Coastal Areas. The Coachella Valley, despite being 10-15 degrees above normal is not included in that Advisory.

High will peak Friday/Saturday, with gusty winds returning Sunday. Those winds will usher in cooler temps to start next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm.

