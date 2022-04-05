Heating up into the weekend

Highs yesterday hit 91 in Palm Springs and today the trend will take us warmer still.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand and bring warming through Saturday that will likely bring the first triple digit day of the year.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect tomorrow at 11 a.m. and will last through Friday at 6 p.m. for the Mountains, Inland Empire and Coastal Areas. The Coachella Valley, despite being 10-15 degrees above normal is not included in that Advisory.

High will peak Friday/Saturday, with gusty winds returning Sunday. Those winds will usher in cooler temps to start next week.