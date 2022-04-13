Warm & breezy for remainder of the week

Hope you enjoyed a break from the heat with high temperatures dropping below normal for the past 3 days, today included. Now high pressure will build into the southwest for the remainder of the week, boosting the desert back into the 80s.

While the gusty and dusty conditions we felt at the beginning of the week are over, each evening we can expect west winds to strengthen. Gusts around 30 MPH are forecast for night #1 of Coachella.

Temperatures will be on the rise for the remainder of the workweek, then jumping into the 90s on Easter Sunday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather