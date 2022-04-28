Windy night in the desert ahead of a warm weekend

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for local mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the Northern Coachella Valley, until midnight. Be aware of reduced visibility as well as possible road closures.

Winds will weaken overnight leading to a very different setup on Friday.

Temperatures will be on the rise behind the trough of low pressure. Expect highs to climb 5-10° above average into the weekend.

It'll be a warm and sunny weekend for those in town for Stagecoach and the White Party. Remember to stay hydrated and keep sun protection handy.

The great news is that there is no 'excessive' drought being reported in the state. However, more than 40% of the state remains under 'extreme' drought. Read more here.