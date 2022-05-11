Wednesday: Coolest day of the week; 100°+ this weekend

With a high temperature of 81° this afternoon in Palm Springs, this Wednesday is the coolest day of the week. An average high for the date is 93°. Enjoy the mild air now because a big warm-up will be quick to arrive.

This evening will provide cool temperatures and clear skies. A breezy west wind will persist through the night but will weaken into Thursday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. for the San Gorgonio Pass and High Desert.

Ready for the heat? Triple-digit temperatures will arrive by the weekend and linger through at least half of next week.

