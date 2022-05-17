Tuesday: Gusty winds through evening hours

Cooler than yesterday, Palm Springs topped out in the upper 90s this afternoon. Still, temperatures will remain warm through the evening hours. For your Taco Tuesday dinner plans, the wind will be a factor with gusts near 30 MPH, similar to yesterday.

Wind speeds will relax on Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the triple digits.

The wind can't leave us for too long, though. Gusts near 30 MPH will return once again Thursday evening.

Even with the wind, there won't be any relief from the heat. Highs will remain above the seasonal average each day moving forward.

