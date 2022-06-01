Wednesday: Start of meteorological summer

June 1st marks the start of meteorological summer, based on an annual temperature cycle. The official start of summer occurs with the solstice which falls on June 21st this year.

We are feeling the heat with a ridge of high pressure in place over the southwest. Temperatures will be up to 5° above normal on Thursday, but a similar feel to Wednesday's temperatures.

Thursday evening will begin to deliver a breeze to the desert, with the strongest gusts remaining in the San Gorgonio Pass and Northern Coachella Valley.

Winds will strengthen on Friday with gusts greater than 30 MPH expected around the Coachella Valley floor.

The wind does have a positive impact on the desert temperatures with highs dipping into the 90s for the weekend ahead. Temperatures will begin to rebound early next week.

