Humidity loosens its grip on the Coachella Valley

Radar isn't as active around Southern California as it was yesterday but when you step outside you can still feel the moisture in the air. A few cells have developed in the High Desert, near Twentynine Palms, but the bulk of the action remains in Arizona.

Good news -- relief is on the way! Dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s for the majority of Wednesday. This will be drier than the 50s and 60s that were felt yesterday and today.

There is a trade-off. We'll feel some relief from the humid conditions but the winds will be stronger through the afternoon and evening.

A positive spin on the wind is cooler air is moving in and will stay with us into the holiday weekend.

