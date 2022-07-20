Wednesday: Excessive Heat Warning issued

The ridge of high pressure that's been delivering the heat since last week is settling in right over the Desert Southwest. Dangerous heat will be felt across several states.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley for these above-normal temperatures. Highs will climb into the one-teens each afternoon with little relief overnight.

While we will continue a slow drying trend into the close of the workweek, at no point will be able to say "but it's a dry heat." Dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s each afternoon after a humid start to the day. Another surge of monsoonal moisture will arrive Sunday.

Please take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to better protect yourself and others. Stay hydrated. Stay safe.

