This weekend: Trading heat for humidity

With an Excessive Heat Warning in place through 8:00 p.m., high temperatures climbed into the one-teens again this afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits well past sunset. A breezy northwest wind of 15-20 MPH will be present through the evening and gusts 30-40 MPH along the interstate.

The Coachella Valley has been experiencing waves of humidity throughout the week while slowing drying out. We'll reverse the trend on Saturday and feel the humidity climb through the weekend.

Dew point temperatures will only continue to climb on Sunday, into the 60s, creating a muggy close to the weekend.

So while temperatures will trend down through the weekend, we're trading the heat for higher humidity. The chance for thunderstorms in Riverside County mountains and deserts join the forecast on Sunday, with better chances arriving Monday/Tuesday.

