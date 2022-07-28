Thursday: Moisture increases for the close of the workweek

Monsoonal flow will expand west on Friday bringing a rise in humidity and rain chances around Southern California mountains and deserts.

Dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s creating a muggy environment when you step outside.

The atmosphere over Riverside County will become more suitable for thunderstorms through the weekend and into Monday.

