Warmer than normal for remainder of week

The cumulus clouds that developed over the mountains this afternoon will clear through the evening, and temperatures will gradually cool into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures above the seasonal average, which for this week in Palm Springs would range from 94-96°. Highs are in the low 100s for the second day in a row and will persist through midweek.

Warm, sunny, and drier weather will be with us through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will return to the 90s in time for the weekend, but humidity is expected to creep up once again as well.

