Warm day with weak Santa Ana winds

High temperatures are in the low and mid-90s around the Coachella Valley this afternoon, just slightly above average for the date. A warm, clear, and dry evening is ahead of us, with temperatures cooling into the low 70s early Wednesday morning.

The ridge of high pressure remains in place over the western U.S., and a warm and dry pattern will persist through midweek. Offshore winds will remain until Thursday as the next low-pressure system nears California.

Like Tuesday, the Santa Ana winds felt on Wednesday will be weak around the Coachella Valley. Gusts are expected to stay under 20 MPH around the low desert.

