Mild temperatures for the close of the workweek

As the sun continued to sink behind the mountains, a Falcon 9 rocket was seen streaking across the sky. A sigh to see for those out in Downtown Palm Springs this evening for VillageFest. After a high of 83° this afternoon, temperatures were quick to cool. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s Friday morning.

Like today, Friday will offer an abundance of sunshine along with temperatures cooler than normal.

Warmer days will arrive this weekend, with high temperatures closer to the daily average for the date (87°).

The pleasant conditions will persist into Monday before a big weather pattern change arrives midweek.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!