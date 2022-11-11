Mild and cool for the second weekend of November

A very mild Veterans Day in the desert with a high temperature of 72° -- 9° below normal. Passing clouds will be seen through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the upper 50s around 9:00 p.m.

An area of low pressure will pass to our north this weekend, helping keep temperatures cool and strengthen onshore flow.

Wind will be weak through the majority of Saturday but strengthen slightly overnight. A breezy Sunday is in store with gusts 20-30 MPH.

Wherever you're headed this weekend, dress for cooler temperatures! Comfortably cool in the low desert with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, but the mountains will feel 40s/50s, and the High Desert is only expected to reach 50s/60s.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!