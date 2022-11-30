Mild conditions for final day of November

November is in the rearview, and looking at the high temperatures recorded each day, more days experienced a below-normal high than above-normal or average. A very different month than that of November 2021, which only recorded one below-normal day.

A slightly cooler day than yesterday but a similar evening with clear skies and light winds.

The next storm system will move into California on Thursday, though not expected to move into the Southland until Thursday night into Friday morning. Currently, rain doesn't look to amount to much in the desert, but the wet weather will be more impactful to local mountains.

Wind will be felt across the desert more than rain will. Gusts will strengthen through to 20-25 MPH around the low desert, with stronger gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass and over the High Desert.

Clouds will move into view Thursday morning and remain overhead through the weekend.

