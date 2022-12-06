Final day of clouds; sunshine returns Wednesday

A cool and cloudy day around the Coachella Valley on this Tuesday. The clouds aren't ready to depart just yet and will linger through the night. After a high of just 68° this afternoon in Palm Springs, temperatures will quickly cool through the evening.

The area of low-pressure steering in the cloud cover will move east tonight, taking moisture with it.

Blue skies make a comeback tomorrow as a result and will remain with us into the start of the weekend. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain below the seasonal average.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!