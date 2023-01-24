Tracking the next round of Santa Ana winds

A warmer and calmer day in the desert after yesterday's dusty mess. Skies will remain clear through the night with a light wind and dry conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid-40s.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of southwestern California, beginning 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday night. The Coachella Valley is included within the watch, though the strongest winds are expected west of the desert and into San Diego County.

The low desert will still feel the wind strengthen through Thursday morning, peaking in the late morning hours and weakening into the evening. The primary impacts here will range from reduced air quality to difficult travel conditions.

The dry, offshore winds will also bring cooler air into the region, dropping highs ~5°. As the wind subsides into Friday, temperatures will rebound near 70°.

