Increasing clouds through Thursday night

Cloud cover will increase through the night, but dry conditions will prevail for those wanting to head out to VillageFest in Downtown Palm Springs.

The clouds will linger through most of Friday but gradually clear into the night, setting up Saturday for plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s to start the weekend, making it the warmest day of the week and the month (so far). A low-pressure system will be moving into Northern California on Sunday, which will strengthen onshore flow, resulting in breezy to gusty conditions around the mountains and desert.

