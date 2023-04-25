Skip to Content
Rising temperatures ahead of Stagecoach weekend

High temperatures peaked in the upper-90s this afternoon, which will result in a warm evening with temperatures cooling into the mid-80s around 8:00 p.m.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures have been consistent for the past five days, and that count will only increase through the upcoming weekend. A ridge of high pressure will expand east for the latter half of the week, bringing the hottest temperatures the Coachella Valley will have felt this year.

Triple-digit temperatures return to the desert by Thursday, continuing to deliver heat through Stagecoach weekend.

Haley Clawson

