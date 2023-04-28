The warmest weekend of April is in store for Stagecoach

If the high of 106° verifies, then Palm Springs joins the record book for the date, along with 2020, 2013, and 2007.

The ridge of high pressure that's been expanding from the west, continues to strengthen and deliver the heat across the Southland.

The warmest weekend of the year is in store for Stagecoach! High temperatures will remain more than 10° above normal through Sunday. This taste of summer isn't here to stay just yet. A cooling trend will take place for the first week of May.

