Staying breezy with mild temperatures

Mild temperatures welcomed the Coachella Valley into May, and this cooler-than-normal trend will continue into the weekend. Take advantage of the break in heat by enjoying time outdoors!

A persistent onshore flow will result in breezy conditions for the mountains and desert, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday evening will be stronger than what's being felt tonight.

A low-pressure system will make its way down the California coast into Wednesday before moving inland across the state. As it moves east, rain and snow will fall in Southern California. For the desert, this will not be an impressive event, with minimal rain, if any, in the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will continue to hover about 10° below normal through the workweek before warming up into next week.

