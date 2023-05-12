Rising temperatures into the weekend

Friday closed out the workweek with high temperatures right at 100° in both Palm Springs and Thermal. This evening will provide a warm and clear setting for whatever your outdoor plans may be.

High pressure is building, and our temperatures are on the rise! High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be about 10° above average for the date.

Even with the warmup, breezy conditions will continue to be a part of the desert's forecast through Saturday.

The triple-digit heat will hold steady into early next week, but as more moisture moves into the region, temperatures will begin to cool. The increase in moisture will also trigger showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains, beginning Tuesday.

Download the KESQ First Alert app here!