Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming temperatures into the weekend

By
Published 4:25 PM

A bit of high pressure this weekend is aiding in our temperatures warming to the daily average for the date. Enjoy the warmth and weaker winds this weekend because it will be short-lived!

The next low-pressure system is set to arrive early next week, bringing cooler air back into the desert. While that does mean more wind, it also means below-normal temperatures for the final week of graduation ceremonies in the valley.

Download the KESQ First Alert app here!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content