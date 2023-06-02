Warming temperatures into the weekend

A bit of high pressure this weekend is aiding in our temperatures warming to the daily average for the date. Enjoy the warmth and weaker winds this weekend because it will be short-lived!

The next low-pressure system is set to arrive early next week, bringing cooler air back into the desert. While that does mean more wind, it also means below-normal temperatures for the final week of graduation ceremonies in the valley.

