Excessive Heat Warning continues through Wednesday evening

Palm Springs tied the record high temperature of 118° for the second day in a row! Temperatures look to take a step back from record territory on Wednesday, though heat risk remains high, so the Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until 8 PM.

A trough of low pressure will enter the chat on Thursday, beginning a cooling trend that will carry into the first days of September. A mix of humidity will move into Southern California deserts as well.

Temperatures will continue to cool into the holiday weekend, even looking to drop into the double-digits.

