Warmest day of the week for the final day of Coachella

Heading to the festival grounds this afternoon? Prepare for the heat by bringing hats, sunglasses, SPF, and a reusable water bottle!

For the first time in 2024, temperatures could reach triple digits this afternoon. The above-average heat won't last, though. A trough of low pressure arriving Wednesday will cool temperatures into the 80s. A big cooldown also means we'll have wind to talk about. Gusts around 30 MPH are expected into next weekend.

