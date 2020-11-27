Now Hiring: USPS wants you to join a team that truly delivers

Jobs

The United States Postal Service is hiring seasonal employees to help them ship cheer this holiday season.

USPS is looking to fill clerk and carrier positions in Riverside County.

HR manager Vanessa Lumpkin says that the best candidates are comfortable working with the public, have lots of patience, and are familiar with working in a fast paced environment.

Lumpkin says that although the seasonal positions expire on January 1st, it is a great way to get your foot in the door with USPS.

You must have a high school degree or GED, and a valid California drivers license to apply.

You can apply on the USPS website. Seasonal positions are open through December 18th.