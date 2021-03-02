Now Hiring: Start your career with Riverside County

Jobs

Riverside County has a team that is 22,000 strong, and they're looking to bring on more talent.

The County is hiring for a variety of positions across several departments.

Senior Human Resources Analyst Alex Cassadas says that they are always looking to fill temporary positions, including temporary office assistants.

Visit KESQ.com/Now-Hiring

He says they are a great way to get your foot in the door, and that the goal is always to get temporary employees into permanent positions. All temporary positions last, on average, between 6 months and a year.

The County offers flexible scheduling, as well as medical and retirement plans for many positions.

HR Business Partner Lakesha Kimborough says that there are lots of ways to advance in your career with the county, including lots of on the job training.

The County also offers a variety of educational opportunities, including tuition reimbursement programs and partnerships with College of the Desert and UCR.

Kimborough says that although the day to day looks different for each department, all Riverside County employees share one thing: a passion for public service.

You can see all of the current job openings with Riverside County on their website.