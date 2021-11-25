Now Hiring: Ocean Springs Tech Inc

Ocean Springs Tech Inc in Desert Hot Springs is a leader in the pool remodeling, maintenance, and construction industry here in the desert and now, you can jump in and join the team!

They are looking to bring on a pool service technician, no experience necessary, as well as pool construction general laborers and an office assistant with Quickbooks and pool experience.

Human resources consultant Maria Becerra said that they are primarily looking for repair technicians.

"An ideal candidate would be someone who has worked in the field who is an expert in the field, and who has at least five years of experience," Becerra said. "The work environment is ideal for someone who enjoys being outside, who enjoys working with their hands who are mechanically inclined."

Becerra says that Ocean Springs would be a great fit for you because of the opportunities to grow in your career.

"So we do also provide opportunity for our employees to learn and continue to develop professionally," Becerra added. "The apprentice program. What it does is prepare somebody to become a pool repair technician."

Becerra also says that the structure of the company allows you to work your way up through the ranks. Ocean Springs Tech Inc offers paid vacation and holiday time.

"We try to make everyone feel comfortable, and also to try to have fun while we're working," Becerra said.

To apply, visit https://www.oceanspringstech.com/job-apply/