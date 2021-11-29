Morongo Casino seeks to fill 200 spots during fall hiring fair

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host a fall job recruitment fair Wednesday, with on-the-spot offers as the venue seeks to fill more than 200 positions.

The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the resort's Grand Ballroom.

Officials said the goal is to fill a variety of slots, including cashiers, custodians, housekeepers, room attendants, security guards and travel center specialists.

"Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, and team members are empowered with the skills and tools to succeed through job training and tuition reimbursement programs, and a promote-from-within policy," according to resort officials. "Morongo benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents, with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members."

Jobs also feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time, officials said. Prospects can see job listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

Similar hiring fairs were held in September, August and July.