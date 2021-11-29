Palm Springs International Airport hosting job fair on Tuesday to fill nearly 100 positions

A job fair to fill roughly 100 positions at the Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) will be held tomorrow.

PSP will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros. More than a dozen companies are looking to fill about 100 positions at the airport, including United Airlines, Atlantic Aviation and Hertz Corporation.

They'll be seeking to hire for a wide range of positions, from customer service representatives to taxi drivers, airport officials said.

"We have a variety of tenants looking to fill all types of positions at the airport," said Victoria Carpenter, airport administration manager. "Our tenants expressed the need to hire more staff due to the increased activity at PSP. There are plenty of opportunities available, so we encourage everyone to be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and hiring."

Applicants should bring printed resumes to the fair. Additional information, such as a complete list of openings, can be found at PalmSpringsAirport.com/JobFair.