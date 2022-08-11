Living Desert is hosting a job fair to fill over 70 positions

Want to work at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens? You'll get a chance to join up on Saturday, August 20.

The Living Desert will be hosting a job fair to hire more than 70 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Positions include guest services, food service associates and cooks, retail, administration, custodial, maintenance, and animal care.

To view the complete list of open positions, visit LivingDesert.org/Careers.

“We are excited to expand our wonderfully wild team as we prepare for the upcoming season,” noted Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “Together, our team members work to further our mission of desert conservation and inspire guests to care for the natural world. We offer competitive benefits and a fun, engaging, and impactful place to work.”

The job fair will be held Saturday, August 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Qualified candidates must be at least 18 years old.

To attend the job fair, candidates should arrive interview-ready and bring their resume and a valid ID.

Attendees are encouraged to complete an application prior to arriving at the job fair.

All candidates must be eligible to work in the United States, show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 including booster, and pass a background check prior to employment.

Concessions, food service, and retail positions are offered and hired through zoo's partner, The SSA Group.

For complete details, visit LivingDesert.org/JobFair.