Black Student Success Center now open at College of the Desert

Students now have access to the Black Student Success Center that offers academic support and cultural growth.

The BSSC is open every Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m. and is located in the Palm Desert Campus in room 112, next to Beep's Cafe.

Counseling, tutoring and one-on-one advising from Black faculty and counselors will be available to members.

On top of academic growth and networking opportunities, the BSSC organizes several events for student. In February they held a Black History parade, along with a soul food celebration and a Black 365 Knowledge Bowl.

Click HERE to watch live and get more information about the Black Student Success Center today at 3, 5, and 6 p.m.