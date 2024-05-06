Mild Monday with warming temperatures through the week

After a cool close to the weekend, temperatures are quick to rebound on Monday. Upper-80s are being felt this afternoon, but highs in the 90s will be with us for the remainder of the week.

Gusty winds will make a quick return Tuesday evening as a low-pressure system moves by to the north.

Temperatures will be seasonable through most of the workweek. By the weekend, highs will climb into the upper-90s, approaching 100°.

