Skip to Content
KESQ Weather Video

Windy weekend continues

KESQ
KESQ
KESQ
By
Updated
today at 3:32 AM
Published 2:54 AM

Windy to occasionally gusty conditions will remain through the early part of next week. Winds are will temporarily weaken through the morning with stronger winds expected each evening. Winds could exceed 40 MPH for wind prone areas along the I-10 corridor and near the San Gorgonio Pass.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through noon Sunday. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor particulate pollution as windy conditions continue.

Below-normal temperatures will arrive by Monday. Temperatures will consistently remain below the seasonal average (95°) through the upcoming work week.

Article Topic Follows: KESQ Weather Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content