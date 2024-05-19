Windy weekend continues

Windy to occasionally gusty conditions will remain through the early part of next week. Winds are will temporarily weaken through the morning with stronger winds expected each evening. Winds could exceed 40 MPH for wind prone areas along the I-10 corridor and near the San Gorgonio Pass.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through noon Sunday. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor particulate pollution as windy conditions continue.

Below-normal temperatures will arrive by Monday. Temperatures will consistently remain below the seasonal average (95°) through the upcoming work week.