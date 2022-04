Riverside County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision off of Vista Point on Hwy 74 at 10:45 a.m.

A vehicle went off the road and caught fire. According to reports it was 200 to 300 feet over the side.

Cal Fire reports one person was ejected from the vehicle, and passed away at the scene.

The fire was contained at 11:30 a.m. The highway is shut down while California Highway Patrol investigates.