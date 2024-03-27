Indio leaders and community members show support for Chief Brian Tully at swearing-in ceremony

New Chief of Police Brian Tully was sworn-in Wednesday afternoon after the City of Indio abruptly announced a change in leadership this week.

There's yet to be an explanation for the departure of former Police Chief Mike Washburn, who was on a personal leave.

There was hardly an empty seat at Indio Council Chambers Wednesday as Brian Tully was officially sworn in as Chief of Police.

Debra Tully has been with her her husband since the early days of his career and knew one day he’d become a chief.

"I'm just very proud as as a wife, he's given us a lot. And I think he's going to be able to give the city of Indio the same thing that he's given to us. And that's all of his love and support," said Tully.

Chief Tully’s law enforcement career spans 25 years with his tenure beginning at the neighboring San Bernardino Police Department.

“From our first conversation, if you look in the dictionary at the word integrity and honor, his picture would be by it, and that speaks volumes. And that’s what we represent at Indio PD," said Indio Councilmember Waymond Fermon during the swearing-in ceremony.

Valley law enforcement leaders, councilmembers, Tully’s family and community members were all in attendance supporting his next endeavor.

"It's great to see him finally be able to have this chance, especially since we know he's worked hard. He's put in the hours, put in the time, like he's sacrificed a lot of his own time to be there for the departments where he's worked and for the city," said one of the Chief's son, Garrett Tully.

Chief Tully says as fast paced as law enforcement may be, he prioritizes a strategic approach in determining the best course of action to meet the community’s needs.

"My leadership philosophy is one that is of inclusion, to listen, first, understand what the problem is, and then make a decision," said Indio Police Chief Brian Tully.

Benjamin Guitron, Spokesperson for Indio's Police Department has worked directly under three chiefs. I asked him what makes a good police chief and public servant.

He answered, "Dedication, care, patience, honor, ethical, moral respect, mutual respect, regardless of what position you are."

Guitron believes Tully has those qualities and says it's proven by the community's turnout on Wednesday.