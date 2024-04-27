Skip to Content
Weaker winds and warmer conditions for the weekend

We experienced a windy end to the work week but milder conditions are ahead for this weekend. While yesterday's gusty winds are beginning to taper down, expect winds to remain breezy through the weekend.

Winds will reach their peak Saturday afternoon-evening with sustained gusts between 20-30 MPH and peak gusts near 40 MPH. Winds will continue to weaken through Sunday.

An Air Quality Alert issued by South Coast AQMD was allowed to expire late Friday night. Though conditions have improved, The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the valley's air quality as wind remains an area of focus this weekend.

As winds continue to ease, temperatures will begin to rise. Highs will peak in the low mid-80s on Saturday with a boost into the 90s expected for Sunday.

