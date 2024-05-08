A warm and dry May day

Moisture levels throughout the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass today are quite dry. Relative humidity values across the desert are sitting in the teens and single digits. The low humidity levels in the pass today are helping to fuel the ongoing fires near Cabazon.

Offshore winds are in the forecast for this evening. This is also helping to fuel the ongoing fires. As we look ahead to the weekend, there are not too many changes expected for the weather pattern. However, breezy evenings are expected for this weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s through Thursday. Warmer highs in the upper 90s will be with us this weekend. Highs in the triple digits are in the forecast for next week. Sunny skies will be with us during this time as well.