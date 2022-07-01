Tatum Larsen is a Southern California native who has always been a lover of reading, writing, and keeping in close touch with the ongoings of the world. Tatum had an early introduction to the news world. She watched her parents child wrangle and do chores around the house to the soundtrack of their local broadcast in the background.

Tatum decided she wanted to be a part of this world after seeing how some of her news heroes have been able to positively impact the world with their storytelling. She earned her B.A. in literary journalism at the University of California, Irvine where she served as an editor for the school newspaper, co-hosted a podcast that focused on Black-centered news topics, and a web series that highlighted the lives and accomplishments of Black UCI students, faculty and alumni.

Through her experience with her podcast and web series, Tatum became increasingly more interested in the power of broadcast storytelling. She nurtured this interest by getting her master's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California Annenberg.

Tatum joined KESQ in June of 2022. In her role at the station, she is intent on using her broadcast journalism skills as a public service to the community and deepening her passion for storytelling.

When she’s not working, Tatum loves to spend time with friends and family, enjoy the outdoors, treasure hunt at antique stores, listen to oldies, and experiment with new vegan recipes!