Stanford closes out nonconference play with a 98-38 rout of Morgan State

By NATHAN CANILAO

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 18 points, five rebounds and six blocked shots to lead No. 9 Stanford to a 98-38 win over Morgan State on Sunday night.

Elena Bosgana had 14 points and six rebounds, and Hannah Jump added 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting as Stanford (11-1) won its seventh straight home game.

Laila Fair led Morgan State (4-9) with eight points and eight rebounds.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer won her 1,198th career game, moving five wins away from the all-time record for career victories in college basketball (men’s or women’s) held by former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“We had six people in double figures, everyone got to play and no one got hurt,” VanDerveer said. “That’s a good night.”

Stanford took control of the game early, outscoring Morgan State 29-15 in the first quarter.

The Cardinal allowed just six Morgan State points in the second quarter and held the Bears to 27.8% shooting from the field in the first half. Brink was a big part of Stanford’s success in the first half, scoring 16 points, blocking five shots and grabbing four rebounds.

At halftime, Stanford led 51-21.

The Cardinal continued to dominate in the second half. Stanford won the third quarter by a wide margin, outscoring the Bears 24-6.

Stanford’s defense forced 20 turnovers, which led to 33 points, and held Morgan State to 26.1% shooting from the field for the game.

VanDerveer said there has been a point of emphasis the this season to play at a faster pace.

“I thought we ran the floor really well,” VanDerveer said. “We really want to play up-tempo.”

With a 48-point lead going into the fourth quarter, Stanford used the final 10 minutes to play some of its younger players. Freshman forward Nunu Agara scored seven of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as VanDerveer sat the Cardinal’s core rotation players.

“Just being to able experience this early so I could get used to it, and it’s been really fun to play in general,” Agara said.

Redshirt sophomore Jzaniya Harriel played 17 minutes, scored 13 points and dished out five assists. She is another player who VanDerveer is looking at to be another piece in her rotation when conference play starts.

“I think I’m trying to play to the best of my ability so that (Tara) can gain more confidence in me to play,” Harriel said. “I think I knocked some shots down, passed the ball and that was the focus for me today.”

The Cardinal closed their nonconference schedule with a 12-1 record. Their only loss came on the road against Gonzaga on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Home against Washington State on Thursday.

Morgan State: Home against Central Connecticut State on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball