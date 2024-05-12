Skip to Content
A warm Mother’s Day in the desert

Spencer Blum
By
today at 5:55 PM
Published 5:48 PM

The warming trend we have been tracking continued today with high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in both Palm Springs and Thermal. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for the first half of next week.

While Monday will be a few degrees cooler, it will still make for a great pool day! Especially when you factor in the occasional light breezes. There will be a few more clouds throughout the day, but it will remain mostly sunny. Just remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

As mentioned before, temperatures will be ever so slightly cooler for the first half of this upcoming week. However, highs are likely still to be in the upper 90s with triple digits not out of the picture. Temperatures will climb again as we close out the workweek, before cooling slightly next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

