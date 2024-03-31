Harrison Barnes keys big 3rd quarter that carries the Kings past the Jazz 127-106

By JOSH DUBOW

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and keyed a big third-quarter run for Sacramento that carried the Kings to a 127-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Keegan Murray scored 25 points to lead the Kings. De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 12 assists, and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his 57th straight double-double. That helped the Kings complete a three-game series sweep against Utah for their first season sweep against the Jazz since the 2001-02 season.

Sacramento moved into a tie for seventh place in the Western Conference with Phoenix but remained two games behind sixth-place Dallas in the race to avoid the play-in tournament.

Brice Sensabaugh and Collin Sexton each scored 22 points for the Jazz, who have lost nine straight games overall. Utah has dropped 11 in a row on the road and hasn’t won away from home since Jan. 27 at Charlotte.

Both teams were short-handed, with Sacramento playing without guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and sixth man Malik Monk (knee). Utah was missing three of its top four scorers: Jordan Clarkson (back), Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and John Collins (back).

The Kings did get back two reserves with Trey Lyles (left knee) and Sasha Vezenkov (right ankle) returning to action.

The Jazz managed to stay close for a little more than a half before the big run in the third quarter turned it into a blowout. Murray started it with a 3-pointer followed by two more from long range from Barnes.

Sacramento scored 15 straight and went on a 23-2 run in a span of less than five minutes behind 13 points from Barnes to take an 81-60 lead midway through the third quarter. Barnes scored 16 points in all in the quarter.

The Kings cruised from there to the win.

