Another warm, gusty, and dusty day in the desert

We continue to experience breezy to gusty conditions this evening. This has prompted the extension of the Air Quality Alert over the Coachella Valley. It is now in effect through all of Monday.

As mentioned before, we continue to deal with evening winds. This evening has the potential to see gusts exceeding 30 MPH in some portions of the valley, especially the more wind-prone areas. However, generally breezy conditions will be more widespread.

This next week will see fairly stable weather for the valley with daily highs in the mid to low 90s. Winds may continue to become breezy in the evenings, with Monday likely having the strongest winds. Skies will stay clear and sunny for the foreseeable future.