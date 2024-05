SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published January 31, 2024, about the death of Hal Buell, The Associated Press erroneously reported that AP won 12 Pulitzers in photography when Buell led the company’s photo operations. The AP won 10 photo Pulitzers during his time leading the photo staff.

