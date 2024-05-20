Skip to Content
Weather

Breezy with air quality concerns to start the week

By
New
Published 5:46 AM

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight as winds continue to stir up sand and dust.

So far air quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range this morning.

The winds will remain breezy through midweek, with slightly cooler than normal conditions. This is enhancing fire danger across the Desert Southwest.

Did you feel it? A 4.1 quake struck south of the Salton Sea at 5:17 this morning, no reports of injuries or damages.

This is part of a larger swarm of quakes that continues in areas south of the Salton Sea. Temps will hover at or below our seasonal norms through the week and into the Memorial Day Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content