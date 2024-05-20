Breezy with air quality concerns to start the week

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight as winds continue to stir up sand and dust.

So far air quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range this morning.

The winds will remain breezy through midweek, with slightly cooler than normal conditions. This is enhancing fire danger across the Desert Southwest.

Did you feel it? A 4.1 quake struck south of the Salton Sea at 5:17 this morning, no reports of injuries or damages.

This is part of a larger swarm of quakes that continues in areas south of the Salton Sea. Temps will hover at or below our seasonal norms through the week and into the Memorial Day Weekend.