Raiders sign 1st-round draft pick Brock Bowers along with 5 other selections

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round draft pick Brock Bowers, a tight end taken 13th overall from Georgia.

Bowers is slotted to make $18.14 million over four years, according to Spotrac.

He was one of six drafted players the Raiders announced Thursday as having signed with the club, including cornerback Decamerion Richardson (fourth round, Mississippi State), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (fifth, Ohio State), running back Dylan Laube (sixth, New Hampshire), safety Trey Taylor (seventh, Air Force) and cornerback M.J. Devonshire (seventh, Pittsburgh).

The only Raiders draft picks who remain unsigned are offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. Powers-Johnson was selected in the second round out of Oregon and Glaze in the third from Maryland.

Bowers is the only two-time winner of the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end. He caught 56 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns last season.

“His position is tight end, but we saw him as a playmaker and offensive weapon,” Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly said Wednesday. “There is by no means any pressure on him to come in and attain any numbers. We need him to come in, learn this system, get acclimated to this city, meet his teammates.”

The Raiders also drafted a tight end last year, taking Michael Mayer in the second round out of Notre Dame. He caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two TDs last season.

