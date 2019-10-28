circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Home
News
California
Crime
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
Education
I-Team Investigations
Neighborhood Heroes
Salton Sea Project
Scandal at City Hall
Stands for You
US/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Questions Answered
Local Resources
Weather
Alerts
Heat Alert
Earthquake Alert
First Alert Weather Alert Day
Local Forecast
Photo Galleries
Weather Videos
Sports
High School Football
LA Rams
indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out
Scholar Athlete of the Week
KUNA
Resultados de las Elecciones
Clima
Deportes
Mes de la Herencia Hispana
Costal de Regalos y Día de Reyes
La Poderosa
Podcasts
Regreso a Clases
Salton Sea: La Agonía de un Paraíso
St. Jude
Gas Al Mejor Precio
Noticias
Programas
Quienes Somos
Your Vote
Election Results
Recall Election
Interactive Results
Election Interactives
Livestreams & Videos
Live Cams
Livestream Special Coverage
Livestream Newscasts
Life
Best Of Coachella Valley
St. Jude Dream Home
Eye on the Desert
Holidays
Dear Santa
Palm Springs International Film Festival
Gas Gauge
Coachella Valley Spotlight
Desert Business Update
Now Hiring
One Class at a Time
Events
Entertainment
Business Matters
Healthy Living
Healthy Pets
Shop
indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out
CV Pros
Gas Gauge
CVLocalLinks
American Savers
Play
Contests
Birthday Wishes
Share
Submit Tips, Pics and Video
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
KESQ Jobs and Internships
News Team
CW 5 Palm Springs
FOX 11 Palm Springs
Closed Captioning Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
2021 EEO Report
2020 EEO Report
2019 EEO Report
Public File Help
Newsletters/Alerts
TV Listings
Skip to Content
News
Weather
CVLocalLinks
KUNA
Life
Shop
Play
Share
Watch
Palm Springs
44°
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset