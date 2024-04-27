Skip to Content
A calmer and warming festival weekend

Spencer Blum
Published 5:47 PM

As of 5:30 PM, Vista Chino and Gene Autry have both been reopened at the wash. Indian Canyon, however, remains closed. Visibility across the valley has improved greatly today thanks to the calmer winds.

Tomorrow will see highs in the low 90s. Whether you're heading to Stagecoach or just sitting out by the pool, conditions will be very comfortable tomorrow, so make the best of it!

Highs in the low 90s and clear skies remain in the forecast for the foreseeable future. It will be a lovely week upcoming here in the Coachella Valley.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

