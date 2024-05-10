Warming temperatures into the weekend

The low-pressure system that's been hanging out over the Great Basin is responsible for the cumulus clouds we saw yesterday and today. While dew points remain in the 20s in the low desert, the chance for showers does exist over the mountains into this evening.

Temperatures are warming up through Mother's Day weekend! This looks like the kind of forecast that calls for lots of SPF and time spent by the pool. Triple digits will be here soon and look to carry us through much of next week.

